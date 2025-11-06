GOP Majority Whip Calls NYC Voters Pro-Terrorists

Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer disgraced himself after blaming Democrats for the government shutdown by calling the million New York voters who cast their ballot for Zohran Mamdani as terrorist supporters.

Rep. Emmer's MAGA talking points are claiming that over 50% of Manhattan supports another terrorist attack on the city.

How fucking disgraceful.

Fox News host John Roberts praised Senator Fetterman for bucking his party to support opening the government and this triggered Rep. Emmer to spew BS.

EMMERS: I mean has been speaking truth about this thing from day one. Chuck Schumer is just worried about his job and he is scared of the Mamdani side of the party -- ROBERTS: Based upon what happened yesterday. He's right to be afraid of that. EMMERS: He should be because that's exactly what is controlling this shutdown right now. The question is will Chuck Schumer and the Democrats realize that they need to be leaders and put the American people first as opposed to their politics- putting the Mamdani a pro-terrorist wing of their party first.

What form of terrorism has Mamdani been involved in?

Unlike, the thousands of Trump supporters who attacked the US Capitol, at the behest of Republican Congresspeople and in service of Trump to overthrow a free and fair election.

The Democratic party are trying to save healthcare in this country, but Republicans are the ones refusing to negotiate and want to force as much pain as possible on the American people to get rid of ACA subsidies and destroy Medicaid.

What Dems are doing is called leadership.

Destroying people's lives in service of tax cuts for the rich is not.

Trump supporters already tried to frame all No Kings protestors as pro-terrorist and that fell flat. Doing so to New York voters is much worse and will backfire spectacularly.

Republicans have hogtied themselves to the 9/11 tragedy to promote their jingoism.

Any Republican calling New York City voters pro-terrorist should be kicked off the airwaves of all cable stations.