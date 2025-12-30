'No Immigration For A Decade': Bannon Pushes Trump To Ban All Immigrants For 10 Years

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon is calling on President Donald Trump to ban all immigration into the United States for at least 10 years.

During a Monday interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Real America's Voice, Bannon used alleged fraud in the daycare industry to push for Somali immigrants to be deported.

"And they're stealing money and laughing in your face," Bannon said. "When somebody shows up, they got a million-in-one excuse, and they play dumb. Oh, I don't know, you're white. I don't speak the language. They've got to all be deported."

"If you can't figure out there's $9 billion missing, you're in the wrong business," Lindell, a candidate for governor, agreed. "And then transparency, Steve, I'll tell you what, I'll be the most transparent governor this country's ever seen. The people are going to know where the problems lie, and then we fix them."

Bannon then told anti-immigration activist Rosemary Jenks that Trump should implement "a 10-year moratorium on immigration."

"No immigration!" he insisted. "Not just getting rid of the H-1B visas, but moratoriums across the board on no immigration for a decade until we get this mess sorted out."

"I think most Americans would say, yeah, okay, what's wrong with that?" Jenks replied. "Nothing at all."

"We're done. It's over. We're not doing this anymore. We are not paying taxes so that you can throw our money away. We need a moratorium," she added. "It would go probably longer, for 10 years actually."

"You got to get rid of H-1Bs today and ship them all home and give those jobs for American citizens," Bannon agreed. "And then a 10-year moratorium on every other program."

"That's how long it's going to take to take this thing back to the basics and reconstruct it."