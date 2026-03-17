Oath Keepers Founder 'No Longer MAGA' After Iran War: 'If I Lose My Pardon, So Be It'

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes announced he was "no longer MAGA," even though he was headed to Mar-a-Lago on Friday to ask President Donald Trump for a pardon.

While guest-hosting for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday, Rhodes revealed that he had broken with Trump over the war in Iran.

"We can't shut our eyes to the obvious role of the influence of Zionism in our government, of the Israeli people, intelligence services, Mossad, and others in our government," he began. "So that's why I no longer call myself MAGA. I am an America-only patriot. I'm a Christian nationalist, an American Christian nationalist. I have to open my eyes to the reality in front of my face, and it's caused a division inside of MAGA, and it's caused a division on the political right. But so be it."

"I don't want any foreign influence in our government whatsoever. And so, that's where we are," he continued. "There's a lot of Americans that are now becoming red-pilled and even black-pilled on the influence of Israel in our country and also on what's happening inside the Trump administration."

Rhodes noted that he was traveling to Mar-a-Lago on Friday and had "been invited there by the Republican Party chair of Palm Beach to come in and give us a shot, us and the other J6ers who have not yet been pardoned."

"And so I hope to be able to shake President Trump's hand and ask him for that pardon," he explained. "Again, my oath won't let me shut my eyes or shut my mouth about what's happening in our country. And so I can't let the fact that I'm still waiting for a pardon along with seven other Oath Keepers and those four Proud Boys."

"I can't let that shut me up about calling out what I see happening in our country," Rhodes added. "And so if I lose my pardon because of that, then so be it. That's where my mind's at. And I think I owe that to everybody who ever swore the oath like I did."