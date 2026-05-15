Whiskey Pete Suddenly Cancels Planned Troop Deployment To Poland

That Whiskey Pete, he's an impulsive kind of guy. So his last-minute decision to cancel the deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland caught everyone by surprise -- including Pentagon staff and European allies. This is just the latest example of an abrupt personnel move from the Defense secretary that blindsided both sides of the Atlantic.

No one seems to know why Hegseth issued the order, according to three defense officials familiar with the matter. Trump has repeatedly expressed anger and frustration with European allies for their failure to help with the Iran war, although Trump has labeled Poland a “model ally” for its high defense spending. So it probably wasn't Lumpy who made the call.

Troops and equipment had already started to arrive in the country. The sudden turnaround is making sending waves of anxiety through European capitals and inside the Pentagon on Thursday about whether such moves could embolden Russia — and which ally might turn into the next target.

“We had no idea this was coming,” said one of the U.S. officials, adding that European and American officials have spent the last 24 hours on the phone trying to understand the decision and figure out if more surprises are coming.

⚡️US cancels planned deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland. The Pentagon has abruptly cancelled a planned deployment of 4,000 U.S. troops to Poland, as concerns over the reliability of U.S. military commitments to European allies continue to increase. — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 2026-05-15T03:22:54.817Z

Hegseth abruptly cancels deployment of 4,000 Army troops to Poland, the second large reduction of U.S. forces in Europe this month

www.nytimes.com/2026/05/14/u... — Eric Schmitt (@erschm.bsky.social) 2026-05-14T13:26:35.717Z