Trump Threatens Govt Shut Down After Pete Hegseth Tells Him To

Donald Trump is easily influenced by his favorite morning show and today was no different since right after Pete Hegseth told Fox and Friends viewers that Trump should shut down the federal government if he doesn't get funding for his xenophobic border wall, Trump tweeted out in kind.

Who knew a president could order a government shutdown via Twitter? I thought funding the government was the job of Congress.

I guess living in a banana republic has its perks for its ruler.

On Fox and Friends Sunday, at 6:08 am EST, one of Trump's favorite lackeys, Pete Hegseth, was bashing Sen. Mitch McConnell over an upcoming September funding bill and praising Trump as he regularly does.

After Mitch McConnell said during a radio interview on Friday that funding for Trump's wall would wait till after the midterm elections and the govt would remain open, Pete was in a mood.

At 6:09 am EST:

Hegseth said, "I will take you into the wayback flashback machine. President Trump from May of 2018 said, "our border and our laws are a mess, our immigration laws are a disgrace. We may have to close up our country to get that straight." He said multiple times that a shutdown will happen if the border wall is not funded."

He continued, "So when you look at those poll numbers and you see President Trump at 64 percent, your average Republican at 20 percent, yet they keep saying. 'nah, we just can't really agree on this border wall, we just can't get the funding for it.' It's a couple billion bucks. We got billions of dollars for this, for that, for this, for that, the Republicans didn't vote for, but we can't fund the border wall?"

"I don't understand why they can't get that. And I think the president would be wise to reiterate that he would shut it down if they won't give a border wall, and I just don't understand where that statement comes from from [Sen.] Mitch McConnell."

At 6:13 am EST, Trump tweeted this.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

We do not live in a dictatorship, Mr. Hegseth, even if Trump believes he does.

Trump and his propaganda monkeys don't care who they hurt and how many Americans must suffer as long as Trump gets his way.

For a U.S. president to rely on a right wing propaganda program to give him his daily talking points is as low as it gets.