Fox News' Host: If Mexico Already Paid For The Wall Why Did Trump Shut Down The Government?

In between the fawning coverage Trump gets on Fox News almost every minute, sometimes a conservative will speak some truth. In this case it's nonsensical to shut the government down if much of the wall has been built and funded by Mexico already.

A few hours ago Trump tweeted this:

Mexico is paying for the Wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal. Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work. $5.6 Billion Dollars that House has approved is very little in comparison to the benefits of National Security. Quick payback! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2019

On Fox News' Outnumbered, guest host Dagen McDowell blasted Democrats for using Trump language against Trump. Then...she made an astute observation.

McDowell said, "I want to know why in the name of Santa Claus the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy are you talking about Mexico is paying for it well then why did you shut the government down? In terms of the political messaging, this makes zero sense to me."

Exactly! This is a bald-faced lie. It's ridiculous the number of times Trump lies to the American people in what are now official White House statements.

Usually though once a conservative Trump surrogate takes umbrage to something he did or said they quickly turn around and tried to find some excuse to either validated rewrite it or understand it.

Dagen brought up to death of Bush Senior and alluded to the breaking of his "no new taxes" pledge, and made believe Trump looked back on that and felt it was necessary politically to shut the government down.

After Congress agreed to fund a CLR through February 8, the only reason Trump shut down the government was that Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter went on a tirade against him. There is never anything more to Trump's reasoning than something very simple, the end.