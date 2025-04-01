Johnson On Trump's Economy: Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes

Speaker Mike Johnson claimed that the US should trust Trump's instincts on the economy instead of our own eyes.

The rise of inflation and unemployment and the disastrous stock market crash are the direct result of Republican rule.

Trump inherited an incredible economy with a robust stock market in 2016, as he piggybacked off of Barack Obama's economy. He soon destroyed it and left the country decimated.

But Speaker Johnson is asking us to have faith? Faith is reserved for religious beliefs, not facts and figures of a country's economic stability.

JOHNSON: He's made very clear that he's doing this in the, in the executive branch under his executive authority, and it doesn't involve Congress in that way. Look, I, you have to trust the President's instincts on the economy, okay, and why you don't. This isn't blind faith. Remember what he accomplished in the first administration before COVID we had the greatest economy in the history of the world, not the US or the whole world. Every demographic was doing better because we cut taxes, we cut regulations, and we made a better economic environment for everybody to succeed. And he is going about that same plan to bring that about, and tariffs is a component of that, and we'll see how it all develops.

Speaker Johnson rewrites a past that does not match the reality. Many Republicans are now telling their voters to sit back, feel the pain, and celebrate your torture for Trump.

During his first term we saw an incredible shitshow of illegality. Trump's handling of the COVID pandemic was criminal at best, and thousands more Americans died because of him.

His second term has been worse.