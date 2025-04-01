Tammy Bruce: Annexing Greenland Is 'For Their Own Good'

During her hit on Fox Business Network Monday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce ignored Trump's military threats to acquire Greenland, claiming instead the US only wants to protect them from foreign threats.

.

When has Greenland been threatened?

Oh, wait. The U.S. just did.

VARNEY: Now this, President Trump did not rule out using military force to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce joins me now. Tammy, how far will Mr. Trump go to control Greenland?

BRUCE: Well, you know, this is not, and good morning, Stu, nice to see you.

This is not about control, this is about the safety and security of Greenland. Certainly the President's concerned, as all of us are, as is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concerned about the safety and security of the United States.

And Greenland's position clearly indicates that they're in a strategic position that matters to the whole world, to say the least. And at the same time, I think we know that, as the President has said often, as the Secretary of State has noted, that Greenland, we care about Greenland's security. We know that, of course, its future is in the hands of Greenlanders.

But the fact is, is that they are in a very important position, and we understand that for them it's important safety and security, especially as China and Russia are looking to have more influence and more investment in that area.

And that's not good, of course, for the safety or prosperity of the United States, and it certainly doesn't seem to be so for Greenlanders either.