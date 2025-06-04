Is Tammy Bruce The ‘Wicked Witch’ Of The White House?

Nothing matters but Trump.

Tammy Bruce, the State Dept. spokesperson bizarrely gave a nefarious grin when she mentioned a Trump tweet, before cackling like the Evil Queen from Snow White.

REPORTER: Like the latest on the talks after there's been so much reporting about the U.S. proposal, which is effectively allowing Iran, on a limited basis, for low-level uranium enrichment for a TBD period of time, is there going to be a new round of talks any time soon?

BRUCE: Well, you did see the President Trump tweet, didn't you?

REPORTER: Yes, but I didn't think that that would completely negate the reporting.

(Bruce took a few seconds to respond. Her smile turned bizarre, and then she threw her head back and let out a booming guffaw)

BRUCE: HAHAHAHA!

I appreciate that.

I think that's the biggest guffaw I've had here.

The thing that matters when it comes to American policy and what's happening is what President Trump thinks and says.

This is the Trump administration. It is sometimes an unusual communication structure, as we've learned here in this very room.

But the fact is, President Trump tweeted that there is going to be no uranium enrichment.