Is Tammy Bruce The ‘Wicked Witch’ Of The White House?

The State Department spokesperson gave an evil guffaw that seems to indicate as much.
By John AmatoJune 4, 2025

Nothing matters but Trump.

Tammy Bruce, the State Dept. spokesperson bizarrely gave a nefarious grin when she mentioned a Trump tweet, before cackling like the Evil Queen from Snow White.

REPORTER: Like the latest on the talks after there's been so much reporting about the U.S. proposal, which is effectively allowing Iran, on a limited basis, for low-level uranium enrichment for a TBD period of time, is there going to be a new round of talks any time soon?

BRUCE: Well, you did see the President Trump tweet, didn't you?

REPORTER: Yes, but I didn't think that that would completely negate the reporting.

(Bruce took a few seconds to respond. Her smile turned bizarre, and then she threw her head back and let out a booming guffaw)

BRUCE: HAHAHAHA!

I appreciate that.

I think that's the biggest guffaw I've had here.

The thing that matters when it comes to American policy and what's happening is what President Trump thinks and says.

This is the Trump administration. It is sometimes an unusual communication structure, as we've learned here in this very room.

But the fact is, President Trump tweeted that there is going to be no uranium enrichment.

Did you understand her response? Why would that question cause her to act like she's an actor in a dinner theater production?

TACO Trump changes his position every other day so the reporter was correct when she downplayed his X post claiming Iran won't enrich uranium.

What I really want to know is where Tammy Bruce's Black Cat Familiar?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon