Tammy Bruce Negotiates For Russia And Bashes Ukraine

I thought the war would be over as soon as Trump took office. It's always Ukraine that has to compromise in the Trump administration.
By John AmatoMay 3, 2025

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News that Ukraine will never get its land back that was invaded and seized by Russia. She further said Ukraine needs to compromise for a peace deal with Russia.

We never hear what Russia is supposed to compromise over by the Trump administration, only Ukraine.

BRUCE: Well, look, we've noted this, the president and the secretary have said repeatedly that there is no military way to win this war.

We are not going to get Ukraine back to where it was before 2014 and before, that this is something where both parties are going to have to compromise and where the world is in agreement that this dynamic has to end, but it really must be between the parties deciding that they will engage in that kind of a resolution.

So he's correct.

There's no military solution to this.

The president wants it to be diplomatic, but now it's in their hands and we're doing what we can.

But we have a whole world that we are looking at, right?

There's a lot of things that American foreign policy has to deal with, and we must begin to address those other aspects as well.

Trump claimed countless times on the campaign trail that he would have peace between the two nations as soon as he took office. Now he says he was joking.

How the fuck do you joke about the hundreds of thousands of civilians that were murdered by Putin?

There will never be a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine with the US shilling for Putin.

Never.

Tammy Bruce: "We are not gonna get Ukraine to where it was before 2014 and before. This is something where both parties are gonna have to compromise."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-02T17:53:07.708Z

Discussion

