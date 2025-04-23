Tammy Bruce Can't Handle Simple Qs About Rubio Peace Talks

US State Department Spokesperson (really) and former Fox News contributor (of course) Tammy Bruce turned nasty after CNN's Pamela Brown asked her to clarify Marco Rubio's stance on the Ukraine-Russia Peace talks.

All statements made by Trump and his State Department favor Russia keeping Crimea and all the land they've invaded as part of any peace deal being forced on Ukraine. Pamela Brown said President Zelensky refuses to abide by that, and asked if Russia is getting a better deal?

Bruce responded by claiming the peace negotiations will not be done on television, and that Zelensky is lying about his feelings to the press.

BRUCE: Let's make something quite clear here. This is not going to be discussed on TV, not between you or me. It's not going to be a discussion over TV or television or dinner or anywhere else, that these are-President Zelensky, I respect a great deal. And he's going to say what he needs to say. Their success is based on their actions and it does not come from a conversation like this on television.

The Ukraine president is making it clear he will not surrender to Russia no matter how hard Trump pushes him to do so.

Brown followed up which caused Bruce to constantly talk over her.

BRUCE: But it's a matter of what these individuals-just a minute-these individuals, what they know in their private conversations through diplomatic negotiations and conversations and meetings is not something that is fair to discuss on television, speculate about, or amuse about. Their success is based on their actions and it does not come from a conversation like this on television. BROWN: I'm just talking about Secretary Rubio's comments. Secretary Rubio made the comments himself and J.D. Vance that they're willing to walk away and you have Ukraine saying that it would not agree to a key part of the U.S. proposal.

Bruce then used Trump's usual refrain when being asked about something he doesn't like.

BRUCE: But for you, I know you want to have a sense of what ratings might be or pulling people in- No, it's not that. BROWN: We're just trying to get answers for our viewers. BRUCE: Of course it is. --- BRUCE: And we will not have this debate, certainly it's not going to be a negotiation between you and me. BROWN: You are the State Department spokesperson. It is very fair for me to ask you basic questions about what has been said publicly. No, I also want to go up to what's going on at the State Department. BRUCE: And for you to accept my answers- BROWN: Okay, but some of your, you didn't answer some of my questions, which is why I followed up, which is my job. BRUCE: Of course I did. I answered it.

It's impossible for a credible news host to ask basic questions that any normal administration would try and answer based on what the leaders of the various departments are telling the press.

If you don't agree with their MAGA-prepared talking point, then you are an enemy of the Trump administration, and the interview dissolves into that.

I repeat, this is the person speaking on behalf of the US State Department. Real professional, Tammy.