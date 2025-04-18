Rubio Says US Will Give Up On Peace Talks Within A Few Days

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the press in Paris that unless there's a quick resolution to the peace talks to end the Russia/Ukraine war, the US will be done and focus on other priorities.

It is uncertain exactly what Rubio means when he says "we're done." Is he signaling that Trump and his MAGA cultists want to abandon all further aid to Ukraine?

RUBIO: So we came here yesterday to sort of begin to talk about more specific outlines of what it might take to end the war, to try to figure out very soon, and I'm talking about a matter of days, not a matter of weeks, whether or not this is the war that can be ended. If it can, we're prepared to do whatever we can to facilitate that and make sure that it happens, that it ends in a durable and just way. If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the President is probably at a point where he's going to say, well, we're done. We'll do what we can on the margins, we'll be ready to help whenever you're ready to have peace, but we're not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable over the next few weeks. If it is, we're in. If it's not, then we have other priorities to focus on as well.

Trump has had the worst 88 days in any US presidency in history.

As Trump continues to bash the Ukrainian President while staying mum on Putin, I believe he's telling Ukraine they either take the deal the US is proposing, or we will not support you any longer with resources. This will hamper any chance Zelensky will have to save his country from the murderous thug Trump admires.

In other words, Putin's asset is trying to set up a decisive victory for Russia at the expense of the Ukrainian people.