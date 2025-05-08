Trump Yanks Nomination Of Loathsome Jackass Ed Martin

Donald Trump said Thursday that he would yank his nomination of Ed Martin, the Trump ally who once represented Jan. 6 defendants and described the day as "Mardi Gras in D.C.," to be the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia.

As Susie Madrak reported yesterday, North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he wouldn't support Martin's nomination, which would block any chance for confirmation for the “Stop the Steal” organizer who has closely aligned himself with Jan. 6 defendants and entered the Capitol with the rioters.

“He’s a terrific person, and he wasn’t getting the support,” Trump said at the White House as he said he was abandoning Martin’s nomination, CNBC reports.

“I have to be straight. I was disappointed,” the co-president said.

“A lot of people were disappointed, but that’s the way it works. Sometimes that’s the way it works," he continued. "And he wasn’t rejected, but we felt it would be very it would be hard.”

Trump added, “We have somebody else that will be announcing over the next two days who’s gonna be great.”

OK, which Fox News personality will Donald announce to fill the powerful role? 'Judge' Jeanine Pirro, perhaps?