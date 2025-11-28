Trump Argues For Putin Appeasement For Peace

Trump continues to negotiate with Ukraine for Vladimir Putin in the press, claiming if Russia stops murdering Ukrainians and doesn't take over any more land that's a concession.
Trump takes his MAGA supporters as dupes, but not the rest of us.
REPORTER: What kind of concessions are the Russians going to have to make?
TRUMP: The big concession is they stop fighting and they don't take any more land.
Demented Donald is describing a ceasefire.
Ukraine will never agree to a surrender, which is what Trump is trying to force down their throats.
Reaction was predictable:
