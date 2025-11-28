Trump Argues For Putin Appeasement For Peace

Trump continues to negotiate with Ukraine for Vladimir Putin in the press, claiming if Russia stops murdering Ukrainians and doesn't take over any more land that's a concession.

Trump takes his MAGA supporters as dupes, but not the rest of us.

REPORTER: What kind of concessions are the Russians going to have to make? TRUMP: The big concession is they stop fighting and they don't take any more land.

Demented Donald is describing a ceasefire.

Ukraine will never agree to a surrender, which is what Trump is trying to force down their throats.

Reaction was predictable:

How about Russia gets all the way out of Ukraine, returns all the Ukrainians (children and POWs) to Ukraine, pays for all the damages, submits their war criminals to court and shuts the fuck up from now on because that's a plan I can get behind — (@zobear.bsky.social) 2025-11-26T00:43:01.177Z

Anyone who thinks Trump is not kompromat-coerced to the hilt is sniffing glue. Putin probably has copies of the Epstein Files as well. How did we fall for this consummate con-artist? — Roland Gerritsen van der Hoop (@rgh1205.bsky.social) 2025-11-26T00:44:08.380Z

“Any more,” so they get to keep what they have. Nope. Plus, what happened when pre-WWII Germany promised not to take any more land? How’d that work out? — Laurie Brookins (@lauriebrookins.com) 2025-11-26T00:39:36.948Z

