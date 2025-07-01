Trump has failed to forced Ukraine to surrender to Russia with his mockery of peace negotiations so today he lifted sanctions on several blanks with close ties to Vladimir Putin.

This comes on the heels of a massive aerial attack Sunday by Russia against Ukraine.

Russia launched the largest aerial assault on Ukraine overnight since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, which added that one of its F-16 fighter jet pilots was killed in the attack. Air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told NPR on Sunday it was the largest air attack in terms of the number of weapons used.In a statement on social media, the air force said Russia used 537 drones and missiles in the attack; 249 were shot down and the rest disappeared from the radar, the air force said. The strikes targeted cities throughout Ukraine, including Mykolaiv in the south, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, Kremenchuk in the central part of the country, and Lviv in the west. Businesses and civilian infrastructure were hit, and several people were injured, local authorities said.

Trump, every once in a blue moon criticizes Russia's attacks, but today he rewarded Putin's wanton aggression and destruction in Ukraine with access to billions of dollars.

However, the sanctions lift was very specifically related to "authorizing certain transactions related to civil nuclear energy," which suggests there is a greater purpose than just giving Putin access to billions.

This comes on the heels of several reports that Trump is planning to offer Iran 30 billion dollars to come back to the table, but grumpy shitzinpants has denied the reports.

Trump's denial suggests that he is lying, like he always does.