Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1967, Gabriel García Márquez published "One Hundred Years of Solitude" -- one of the towering novels of the 20th century which led critics like William Kennedy to call it "the first piece of literature since the Book of Genesis that should be required reading for the entire human race." It is at once a family saga, a political allegory, a mythic history of Latin America, and a meditation on memory, loneliness, and the way entire civilizations drift into ruin while convincing themselves they are progressing. All wrapped up in Márquez's signature magical realism. With lines like "The world was so recent that many things lacked names...," Márquez gives the reader the uncanny sense of witnessing the beginning of the world itself. The Netflix television series adaptation which debuted on December 11, 2024 is really quite good, and its concluding episodes are set to release in August 2026.

Governing: The Meaning of Mamdani.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Bring Out The Gimps.

Press Watch: Saturation coverage of Trump’s fictional Iran ‘deal’ ruined my weekend.

Attention space nerds! It blowed up real good: videos show Blue Origin rocket explosion could be seen from hundreds of miles away.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com