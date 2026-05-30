Freedom 250 Music Festival Is Already A Bust

Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies (ETTD) has finally reached peak level: he has single handedly ruined America's 250th Celebration! Just be being affiliated with it!

Organizers of the Freedom 250 concert series are dealing with the shock news that nearly every single musical act dropped out of the show after realizing the event is, in fact, political. Shocker!

The event originally was filled with a lineup or musical acts and performers across multiple genres and decades, including The Commodores, Bret Michaels, Vanilla Ice, Martina McBride and others. Well, most of those acts have dropped out.

Artists that have already withdrawn are Young MC, Martina McBride, Morris Day and The Time, The Commodores, Bret Michaels, and several others. Some stated that they were told that the event was a nonpartisan patriotic celebration...and once they learned it was actually political, they were not interested in being a part of it.

Organizers have spent the last 48 hours crossing out names with a Trump-size Sharpie faster than a substitute teacher taking attendance during senior skip day.

I think the only 2 acts that are left are Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida. Trump is going to have to beg Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to show up. Maybe Lara Trump can do a singing set. DC Lil Marco? Worst comes to worst, Trump can get up there and do his two-man jerk off dance on stage.

Happy birthday, America!