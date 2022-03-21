DC Trucker Convoy Of Idiots Derailed By A Lone Cyclist

The Freedom Convoy trucker parade of clowns continued in Washington, D.C. this weekend, but they encountered their own one man protest that completely derailed there temper tantrum on 18 wheels: a long cyclist going reallllllllllllly slowly.

Here are 2 awesome videos:

Today The People’s Convoy was defeated by one person riding a bike in downtown DC. pic.twitter.com/gZTYZs1xfl — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 19, 2022

When a guy videotaping the convoy decided to yell at him, he responded with “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”:

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”pic.twitter.com/0GC5kc7XOn — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 20, 2022

I cannot stop laughing.

Neither could Twitter:

“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you. You got a bunch of trucks behind us.”



“What’s that? I didn’t hear you.”



“What?”



“I didn’t hear you, what did you say?”



“You have a bunch of trucks behind you!”



“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.” pic.twitter.com/oG1kIl8Ne4 — evictions are violence (@snikiddyschmeow) March 19, 2022

I love how it’s ok for them to be blocking people but nobody is allowed to block them — Terri (@Lovemypupper) March 20, 2022

"No it's only fun when we fuck up traffic and make people miserable, you're being a dick if you do it to us!" — RegrettableDecisions (@RegrettableDec1) March 19, 2022

Give obnoxious truckers the finger without giving obnoxious truckers the finger. — Call me Tracy. (@peakingsassy) March 20, 2022

Isn't their goal to slow-roll anyway? If this somehow frustrated them (and how could it not, right? The instinct to be angry at bicycles is probably too strong.)



It's just wonderfully ironic. — Layne, possibly (@beetlecat) March 20, 2022

They think they look like heroes and patriots. They look like obnoxious bullies. The hero & the patriot is the Bike Man. 🇺🇸 — Jayme Ruimveld (@jaymeruimveld) March 20, 2022

Ted Lieu made a hilarious tweet showing all the ways the convoy of clowns has been foiled:

The purported expert truckers of the People’s Convoy have suffered various defeats by:



-light rain

-DC traffic

-a single bicyclist



WEAK.#sundayvibes https://t.co/5v6XqAvpsG — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 20, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear a cyclist helmet.