DC Trucker Convoy Of Idiots Derailed By A Lone Cyclist

The Freedom Convoy trucker parade of clowns continued in Washington, D.C. this weekend, but they encountered their own one man protest that completely derailed there temper tantrum on 18 wheels: a long cyclist going reallllllllllllly slowly.
Here are 2 awesome videos:
When a guy videotaping the convoy decided to yell at him, he responded with “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”:
I cannot stop laughing.
Neither could Twitter:
Ted Lieu made a hilarious tweet showing all the ways the convoy of clowns has been foiled:
Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear a cyclist helmet.