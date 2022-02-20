Right-Wing Grifter Wants U.S. To Go To War With Canada Over Trucker 'Protest'

This isn't the first time right-wing grifter and Fox favorite Candace Owens has pushed for the United States to go to war with one of our allies over vaccine mandates. Back in October, she was pushing for the United States to invade Australia and calling their government a "totalitarian regime." And now she's at it again.

As we've already discussed here, the right has been all-in with the Canadian so-called "Freedom Convoy", lying about the support for the protests, and attacking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as some sort of supposed "tyrant" for his handling of the situation, while ignoring the dark money behind the blockade.

Apparently the usual suspects on the right are none too happy with Trudeau for broadening the scope of terrorist financing rules to cover the crowd-funding platforms paying for these protests in response to "the serious harm" they've caused to the Canadian economy, democracy, and international standing, in Trudeau's words.

Fox's Jesse Watters was calling for the U.S. to "liberate Canadians from their dictatorship" the other day on Fox. Now we've got Owens following suit in Twitter, calling for us to invade, and "stop talking about Russia."

STOP talking about Russia.

Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro.



He has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 19, 2022

Her nonsense was met with the appropriate scorn on Twitter, not that it will stop her, or the right-wing propaganda networks polluting our airways from continuing to push this dangerous rhetoric.

Things Candace supports:

Harassing health care workers.

Harassing a homeless shelter.

Having low wage workers losing 3 weeks pay.

White supremacists, antisemites, islamaphobes, evangelical extremists.

Overthrowing a duly elected government because you lost the election. — Ray Ferron (@RayFerron) February 19, 2022

Canada currently has a minority government in power. Which means it needs the support of the opposition for policy. Therefore, a dictatorship is literally impossible under these circumstances. — Kris Olley (@krisztov) February 19, 2022

I live in Canada and nothing could be further from the truth. Thanks. — Peter Phinney 🇨🇦 💉💉💉 (@phinney35) February 19, 2022

Speaking of Russia, I'd be okay with you moving to Siberia and never bothering anyone again. — MaxZed1101 (@zorin1101) February 20, 2022

You don’t actually know where Canada is, do you. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) February 19, 2022