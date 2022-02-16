Fox's Jesse Watters Calls For U.S. Takeover...Of Canada

For some reason, Fox News is filling up their primetime with assclowns like this guy, would-be comedians as hosts. Apparently, Fox viewers like this sort of thing, getting their news as infotainment, the overall effect probably not too dissimilar from inhaling glue.

Source: Fox News

Jesse Watters outed Canada and Mexico as bad neighbors for the United States in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime." "Our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are losing their minds, and we're stuck in the middle," he said. "But instead of clowns and jokers, we've got communists to the left and cannibals to the right. When did America become the middle seat of the worst car ride imaginable?" "Up north, Justin Trudeau's looking to turn the Maple Leaf on Canada's flag into a communist hammer and sickle," which Watters did not find surprising given his "longtime" admiration of China and totalitarianism.

Watters finished his meandering and nonsensical rant on America's neighbors by calling for an overthrow of the Canadian government. Yeah.

“We have to finish the wall and build a fresh one in the north if this keeps up. Or we could just liberate the Canadians from their dictatorship. It’s not like America hasn’t done that before. There’s room for a few more stars on the flag.

And if you have a strong enough constitution, here's the entire nearly eight minutes of this nonsense.