That Karoline Leavitt Sure Is One Pretty Little Liar

Remember when Steve Bannon was evading arrest by hiding out on a Chinese billionaire's yacht? That was Guo Wengui. Follow the bouncing ball! Via Mother Jones:

Late last month, Donald Trump named Karoline Leavitt as his incoming press secretary, positioning her to become the youngest person ever to hold the job. That’s a big step up. Just two years ago—following a failed congressional campaign—Leavitt was putting her name on a series of op-eds in right-wing publications lauding a fugitive Chinese mogul who has since been convicted of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from fans of his purportedly anti-communist movement. Leavitt’s articles closely echoed topics, talking points, and even specific language that had been prepared for her by supporters of exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, as journalist Walker Bragman and I reported last year. I’ve since confirmed that Guo allies paid Leavitt for these op-eds. Leavitt’s articles did not include any disclosure to readers that loyalists of Guo—the main subject of these articles—had helped her write them. That omission appears to have led one outlet, Townhall, to take down two Leavitt op-eds from its website last year, shortly after I asked about them. “This column was removed for violating Townhall’s commentary submission guidelines,” the outlet said in editor’s notes where Leavitt’s pieces previously appeared. Leavitt told me last year that she’d written the articles herself. She did not deny that Guo associates had paid her to publish the stories. “I’m not going to comment to you about my clients or business relationships,” she said at the time.

Isn't that adorable. She's just being businesslike! Despite her efforts, though, Guo was convicted.

But wait, there's more! Via Wikipedia:

In 2022, Leavitt faced a Federal Election Commission complaint from End Citizens United alleging Leavitt's campaign and treasurer illegally accepted campaign donations over the legal limit and never repaid her donors. In January 2025, Leavitt disclosed in 17 amended campaign filings $326,370 in unpaid campaign debts she had failed to disclose for several years. Roughly $200,000 of the debt was composed of illicit campaign donations made in excess of campaign finance limits she never paid back, in violation of campaign finance laws.

They say she's a rock star, but all that means is she's learned to lie credibly. (Like when she claimed the Biden administration was spending $50 million to send condoms to Gaza. You know, the usual!)

And when, with a straight face, the perky, baby-faced blonde pronounced from the podium that all undocumented immigrants are "criminals."

The Times and the Post took her COMPLETELY at face value. (Because cute and blonde.) Of course. They're as bad as Trump -- looking the part is the same as actually being good at it.

That's what makes her dangerous. The reporters from the Times and the Post will think she's credible, and that's not good for our country. Because she misleads and lies like the proverbial rug.

That's all they need. Meanwhile, the Fox gang is falling all over themselves to praise her. "Competence is back," their headline said. I think what they mean is that she's White.

If by "competent," you mean a good little liar, I have to agree.