Charges Dropped Against Trump Employees In Stolen Classified Docs Case

You may recall that the Department of Justice had been appealing the dismissal of charges against Donald Trump’s codefendants in the stolen classified documents case that Trump-toady Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed against her fave felonious p***y grabber.

The evidence against codefendants Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago property manager, indicated they helped Trump cover up his hoard of stolen top secret documents after the U.S. government tried to recover them. Those were the same top secret documents that were allegedly stashed unsecurely in a bathroom and allegedly shown off to a crony without a security clearance. That crony is now Trump’s chief of staff.

But all that is OK now because, except for the 34 felony convictions against him in a state court, Felonious Trump is above the law!

From The New York Times:

In their filing on Wednesday, prosecutors gave no explanation for why they had decided now to dismiss the appeal against Mr. Nauta and Mr. De Oliveira. But it was widely expected that Mr. Trump or the Justice Department would take some sort of action to have the case against the men dropped. Mr. Nauta, in particular, remains close to Mr. Trump and still serves as one of his top personal aides in the White House.

The worst part is that we may never know what was in the volume of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s report that pertained to the stolen classified documents case. A**-kisser Cannon is doing her best to keep it hidden.

More from The Times (with my emphases added):

But last week, Judge Cannon intervened and barred officials from sending that volume of the report to anyone outside the Justice Department out of concern that lawmakers might make public comments about it. It seems unlikely that the department will now release the classified documents volume, given that both Judge Cannon and Mr. Trump’s lawyers have said it contains revelations that could be damaging not only to the president but also to some “anticipated” members of his administration.

The Times says it and other news organizations have filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for the report.

Or maybe someone could leak it.