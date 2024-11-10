Trump’s Next Chief Of Staff A Shocking Part Of Mar-A-Lago Indictment

In the NBC video report above, titled, “Who is Susie Wiles, Trump’s White House Chief of Staff pick?” the “liberal media” outlet painted a glowing portrait of Wiles as, among other things, a “good listener.” She has definitely already proved herself that, though not in the way the NBC report meant.

C&L has already reported on Wiles’ conflict of interest as a tobacco lobbyist while running Trump’s 2024 campaign. Funny how that didn’t make it into NBC’s reporting.

But Wiles proved herself a “good listener” extraordinaire when she played an important role in Trump’s stolen classified documents indictment. Remember this? It’s from Page 3 of Smith’s classified documents indictment:

b. In August or September 2021, at The Bedminster Club, Trump showed a representative of his political action committee who did not possess a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation and told the representative that he should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get too close.

That PAC representative was later identified by ABC News as Susie Wiles.

Wiles was not charged in the indictment but it reveals that Wiles witnessed what she surely knew was a serious crime against this country: Donald Trump was mishandling classified material that contained some of our country’s sensitive secrets. She probably knew he should not have had the documents in the first place.

But wait, there’s more. Wiles apparently shrugged off this betrayal of America. Instead, she was concerned a Trump employee might turn against her fave p***y grabber.

From The New Republic:

The indictment also mentioned that Wiles was part of a private chat on the secure messaging app Signal about whether Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of the Mar-a-Lago estate, was loyal to Trump. De Oliveira was a co-defendant, along with Trump aide Walt Nauta, in the classified documents case for helping to move around and transport documents on the estate.

That should prevent Wiles from getting a security clearance but we all know Felon Trump will make sure she gets it, just like he made sure undeserving son-in-law Jared Kushner got his.

Wiles has already proven she is not only fine with Trump’s illegal, anti-American behavior but she’ll help cover it up. Seems an important part of who she is, eh, NBC?