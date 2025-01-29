Leavitt: Birthright Citizenship Unconstitutional Because Trump Says So!

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt seems just perfect for a Nazi-loving administration.
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 29, 2025

Karoline Leavitt held her first press briefing on Tuesday. Obviously, she doesn’t care about facts and the law any more than her fave felon and sexual assaulter. When asked what the administration’s argument for doing away with birthright citizenship is, Leavitt essentially said it’s because Trump thinks so!

REPORTER: What's the administration's argument for doing away with birthright citizenship?

LEAVITT: The folks that you mentioned have a right to have that legal opinion, but it is in disagreement with the legal opinion of this administration.

This administration believes that birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, and that is why President Trump signed that executive order. Illegal immigrants who come to this country and have a child are not subject to the laws of this jurisdiction. That's the opinion of this administration.

We have already appealed the rule of the lawsuit that was filed against this administration, and we are prepared to fight this all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to, because President Trump believes that this is a necessary step to secure our nation's borders and protect our homeland.

In reality, the first sentence of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expressly states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” But hey, what’s the Constitution compared to the opinions of Nazi-loving immigrant Elon Musk and his puppet Donald Trump?

Leavitt also said in her first outing, "I commit to telling the truth from this podium every single day." Funny, Trump’s last press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, made the same promise – then proceeded to tell a bunch of lies. She was such a compulsive liar that CNN’s Jake Tapper refused to book her as a guest, saying she “lies like most people breathe.”

There’s every reason to expect the same from Karoline Leavitt.

