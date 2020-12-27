Media Bites
CNN's Jake Tapper: Kaleigh McEnany 'Lies Like Most People Breathe'

Jake Tapper explained that he never books Trump's most recent press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, or other Trump surrogates on his TV shows because they lie so much.
By John Amato
5 hours ago by John Amato
On this morning's Reliable Sources, CNN host Jake Tapper explained that he never books Trump's most recent press secretary Kayleigh McEnany or other Trump surrogates on his TV shows because they lie so much.

Host Brian Stelter discussed this matter with Tapper, and said that at one time there was value putting on Trump surrogates from the administration, but many Trump aides weren't being booked as much on CNN since 2017.

"Did you feel like there were diminishing returns because you aren't getting the truth?" Stelter asked.

Tapper replied, "Well, there are some people are so mendacious I just wouldn't put them on air. Kaleigh McEnany, I never book her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him." He continued, "These are just people who just tell lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. There was no value in that..."

Tapper thought Kellyanne Conway was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer than a serial liar.

We do differ on that, Jake.

"There's a big difference between somebody like Kaleigh McEnany was like, this is what she does. She tells lies. All the time," Tapper said.

"She can’t acknowledge reality. So I am just not going to put somebody like that on air."

Since Donald Trump lies, exaggerates, makes things up while speaking to the press and the American people like no other president before him, his surrogates lie as well, and defend the indefensible.

There is no value putting Trump surrogates on air when they clearly lie, create "alternative facts," and filibuster their way through a conversation, because it's impossible to explain Trump's actions with the truth.

Furthermore, too many networks kowtowed to the Trump administration on this issue and didn't effectively fact check these liars, or stop them from spewing their garbage into the mainstream of the American population.

The result is a significant number of Republican voters believing the election was stolen from Trump, even though it's a QAnon fiction created from nothing but GOP grievances and lies.

