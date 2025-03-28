Trump Yanks His Nomination Of Elise Stefanik As Republican Panic Grows

Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be U.N. ambassador has been withdrawn.
Credit: X/Elise Stefanik
By Ed ScarceMarch 28, 2025

Maybe Republican panic over losing the House is real and Trump isn't lying for once, and they really do need her to stay in the House of Representatives. Who knows at this point what the real story is, but Elise Stefanik cannot be a happy camper today.

Source: CBS News

Washington — Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be U.N. ambassador has been withdrawn, President Trump confirmed Thursday, with the president saying he's asked her to remain in Congress.

The president's decision to pull her nomination ends two months of limbo for the New York Republican.

Earlier Thursday, CBS News reported her nomination was in jeopardy as GOP pressure mounted for her to back away from the position.

Multiple sources told CBS News there were ongoing discussions about whether she should withdraw from consideration. Stefanik had not resigned from her seat in Congress, and with the narrow majority in the House, Republicans need all the votes they can muster. House Speaker Mike Johnson was aware of some of the conversations about Stefanik that took place Thursday.

Republicans hold just 218 seats in the House, while Democrats hold 213 seats. There are currently four vacant seats. After the president's announcement, Johnson acknowledged the Republicans' slim majority on social media as he hailed Stefanik's "selfless decision."

Trump breaks the bad news.

"A selfless decision." Sure, Jan. Stefanik probably spent the day breaking things.

"I became MAGA for this?"

