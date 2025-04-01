Greenland PM Tells Trump To F*ck Off

The newly minted Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen told the Express his country will not belong to the US.

Trump told NBC News that he'll use force if he has to, to take over Nielsen's country that is rich in minerals and the world's largest island.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: "We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken. President Trump says the United States is 'getting Greenland.' "Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future. We must not act out of fear. We must respond with peace, dignity and unity.

The population of Greenland is around 55.7K thousand people so it's minuscule compared to the US. Like the thug he is to poorer, Trump played his bully ball game against them.

JD Vance went there and callously attacked Denmark. "Our message to Denmark is very simple," Vance added. "You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland."

That is complete bullshit so Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen let them know.

"Much is being said these days. Many accusations and many allegations have been made," he said. "And of course, we are open to criticism. But let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies."

Denmark and Greenland are just fine and have been fine for hundreds of years.

Enter the madness of Demented Donald and you get this.

Trump and his administration continue to embarrass this nation to the world.