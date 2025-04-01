Greenland PM Tells Trump To F*ck Off

This island has been around over a thousand years and will not kiss the ring.
Greenland PM Tells Trump To F*ck Off
Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister of GreenlandCredit: Leon Neal/Getty Images
By John AmatoApril 1, 2025

The newly minted Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen told the Express his country will not belong to the US.

Trump told NBC News that he'll use force if he has to, to take over Nielsen's country that is rich in minerals and the world's largest island.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: "We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken. President Trump says the United States is 'getting Greenland.'

"Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future. We must not act out of fear. We must respond with peace, dignity and unity.

The population of Greenland is around 55.7K thousand people so it's minuscule compared to the US. Like the thug he is to poorer, Trump played his bully ball game against them.

JD Vance went there and callously attacked Denmark. "Our message to Denmark is very simple," Vance added. "You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland."

That is complete bullshit so Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen let them know.

"Much is being said these days. Many accusations and many allegations have been made," he said. "And of course, we are open to criticism. But let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies."

Denmark and Greenland are just fine and have been fine for hundreds of years.

Enter the madness of Demented Donald and you get this.

Trump and his administration continue to embarrass this nation to the world.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon