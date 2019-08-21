Trump Bashes Danish PM For Using ‘Absurd’ To Describe His Greenland Lunacy

During today's press gaggle Trump had his fee-fees so hurt after trying to buy Greenland that he canceled his scheduled trip there and made sure to bash Denmark's Prime Minister over it.

Prime Minister Frederiksen described Trump's ludicrous idea as “an absurd discussion.”

So did most of the world.

If I was Mette Frederiksen, the 41-year-old prime minister of Denmark, I wouldn't even meet Trump alone, ever unless he wore a Hannibal Lecter hockey mask to protect her from a tongue lashing.

Trump said he'd meet with her "at some time."

"But the Prime Minister used a terrible word to describe something we've been talking about for years with our country," he said.

Trump used Harry Truman as his shield who wanted to buy Greenland decades ago (1946) as his impetus to buy Greenland now.

Trump continued, "I thought it was not a nice statement the way she blew me off because she's blowing off the United States and we've done a lot for Denmark."

As usual Trump taunted that he has many friends in Denmark and told another laughable lie when he said, "We treat countries with respect."

Unless they are a sh*thole, right?

A reporter jumped in and asked, They served with us in Afghanistan, no?"

Trump ignored him and continued.

She shouldn't treat the United States that way by saying 'what an absurd— she said absurd. That's not the right word to use, absurd."

I think the Danish PM was very reserved in her criticisms of Trump's Greenland purchase scheme.

He was roundly mocked for it and rightly so.