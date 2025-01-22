Danish EU MP Has Blunt Message For Trump

Normally, far-right politicians in Europe have been pretty friendly to Trump, but Anders Vistisen, a right-wing lawmaker from Denmark whose party, Danish People's Party (Dansk Folkeparti, DF), sometimes espouses similar populist rhetoric to Trump, draws the line at Trump's comments to take over Greenland.

Source: Huffington Post



A member of the European Parliament didn’t mince words when he offered a public message to President Donald Trump this week about his wish to make Greenland part of the United States.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully,” Anders Vistisen, a right-wing lawmaker from Denmark, said on Tuesday in Parliament. “Greenland have been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale.”

If that wasn’t direct enough, he next used some language that got him into a little trouble with the organization.

“Let me put it in words you might understand,” he said. “Mr. Trump, fuck off!”

Nicolae Stefanuta, vice president of the European Parliament, essentially told Vistisen to watch his mouth.

“If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this house and there will be consequences to the message you have used,” he said. “It is not OK in this house of democracy. Thank you. Regardless of what we think of Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”