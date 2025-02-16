Ted Cruz Admits He's For Sale

While trying to be slick, Senator Ted Cruz punked himself when he told the Danish ambassador, "everything is for sale," while trying to convince Denmark to sell us Greenland.

Last week Senate Republicans held a hearing on trying to buy Grenland called “Nuuk and Cranny: Looking at the Arctic and Greenland’s Geostrategic Importance to U.S. Interests.” The name is as ridiculous as Senate Republicans.

On Saturday's Fox News program, Cancun Cruise discussed his ideas behind buying Greenland from Denmark.

CRUZ: You know, we are, and I sat down, I met with the Danish ambassador this past week, I met with the Greenlandic ambassador, and I got to say, the Danish ambassador, they were upset and they were offended and they said, Greenland is not for sale. And I laughed and I said, you know what, everything's for sale.

Cruz then told the ambassador that the people in Greenland/Americaland would all become US citizens. Wait, what? Oh, I see. Greenland is a very white country.

It's been evident that Senator Ted Cruz has been bought by the Trump administration ever since he lost the primary to the Orange Julius in 2016.

As time goes on, he becomes more ridiculous with each day.