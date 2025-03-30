Trump: 'I Hope They Raise Prices' On Foreign Cars Due To Tariffs

Trump inflation is real, and he's doing this intentionally. I'm old enough to remember when Donald's supporters blasted Joe Biden for inflation, even though it chilled by the time he left office, and now, core inflation is up, and the felon's fans are silent. Food prices, everything has gone up, and now automobiles, and Donald doesn't care. Just ask him!

NBC News reports:

The president said he “couldn’t care less” if automakers raised prices after he announced he would impose 25% tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles.

Asked what his recent message was to motor industry CEOs, and whether he had warned them against raising prices, Trump said, “The message is congratulations, if you make your car in the United States, you’re going to make a lot of money. If you don’t, you’re going to have to probably come to the United States, because if you make your car in the United States, there is no tariff.”

When pressed if he told CEOs not to raise prices, as reported in the The Wall Street Journal, Trump added, “No, I never said that. I couldn’t care less if they raise prices, because people are going to start buying American-made cars.”

Trump continued, “I couldn’t care less. I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty.”

Asked if he was concerned about car prices going up, Trump said, “No, I couldn’t care less, because if the prices on foreign cars go up, they’re going to buy American cars.”