'Divine Trolling': Pope's Chicago Mass On Same Day As Trump's Military Parade

One of them really is on a mission from God. The other is a false prophet and is not. I'll let you decide which is which.

As President Donald Trump prepares to celebrate the Army's birthday with a military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 13, Pope Leo XIV will deliver a special message to young people from the heart of Chicago on the same day, ABC7 Chicago reported Thursday. The large-scale celebration is set for Saturday, June 14 at Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, where the pope will issue a video message. This marks the pope’s first public greeting to the city since his election earlier this month. The event will include live music, film presentations, personal testimonies, and communal prayer. A centerpiece of the gathering will be the premiere of a special video message from Pope Leo XIV addressed to the youth of the world. The Archdiocese of Chicago says the message will be unveiled during the celebration before being shared globally.

Since June 14 is Trump's birthday and he organized a giant military parade for himself, social media was quick to point out the contrasting events.

Doug Wahl shared his thoughts.

IS THE POPE TRYING TO EMBARASS?



Pope Leo will be celebrating a mass in Chicago on the same day as Trump’s birthday military parade. The Chicago crowd is estimated to top 1 million people... far larger than the expectations for the parade.



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/06f9njePaM — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) May 29, 2025

As did Ben Collins of The Onion.

Pope actively counterprogramming Donald Trump's birthday parade on the same day. Some real WCW Nitro shit, I love it. — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2025-05-30T15:56:41.821Z

As for the Pope himself, and whether or not the scheduling was intentional, I'll leave that for others to speculate about. What we do know is that this Pope shows good hands, and his other childhood dream was to play infield for the White Sox. He'll be at Rate Field (formerly known as Comiskey Park) on June 14.

Pope Leo XIV made the one handed catch pic.twitter.com/xiMj0hhSFw — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) May 28, 2025

One of them really is on a mission from God. (Image by Jim Belushi.)

...and one most decidedly is not.