Stephen Miller's Family Warned Us About "The Face Of Evil"

Stephen Miller's immigration policy--let's face it, he's the one running it--is so cruel even the Pope took time to say you can't call yourself "pro-life" and be so viciously anti-immigrant. MIller's family, and especially his cousin, Alisa Kasmer, most certainly agrees.

"Kasmer rightly describes Miller as 'hollow,' 'cruel,' and 'a curse.' She discusses panic attacks, depression, and other ills brought on from watching a cousin she once loved, and whom she babysat, become..to use my words: a virulent, shit-house rat genetically spliced with Japanese Murder Hornets and suffering from more than a mild case of The Rage Virus from 28 Days Later.

Miller, quite simply, is a Nazi. And that’s actually not an ad hominem. It’s a descriptor. His jihad is responsible for 300 ICE terrorists’ attacking a five-story Chicago apartment complex last Tuesday night. Kidnapping crying children, some almost naked, yanking them out of their apartments and away from their parents, to be left in random spots in the building to ball."

