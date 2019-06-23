Trump's Fourth Of July Salute To Himself Will Feature 'Military' Parade And Flyovers

A bare two weeks before the actual event, Trump's team is graciously letting us in on some of the details of Donald Trump's Independence Day Salute To Myself And Me-O-Rama.

The festivities will lean heavily on military themes, with the Interior Department somewhat flimsily billing it as an event to "honor America's armed forces." This is in keeping with Trump's longstanding obsession with recreating France's Bastille Day parade. Trump initially demanded a lavish military parade down the streets of Washington, a plan that staff eventually dissuaded him from because of the stiff costs, including street damage from the heavy tanks and mobile missile platforms Trump wanted as centerpieces of his erection celebration.

Trump's new Fourth of July event is indeed to feature a 10-block "military-themed" parade down Constitution Avenue—likely news to D.C. city officials who will now have to scramble with the additional logistics. It will also feature flyovers by military planes, including one used as Air Force One. (This, too, is the extension of a previous Trump obsession. Trump previously used his personal brand-emblazoned jet as backdrop for campaign rallies, at least once requesting a flyover of his campaign event so that the assembled crowd could properly gape at the majesty of the ... passenger plane flying overhead.)

The location of the traditional fireworks display will be moved in order to accommodate Trump's additional events. The famous Fourth of July concert will go on as usual, and is not affiliated with Trump's additions.

The new, still-murky costs imposed by Trump's additions and presence are not gaining him any new friends in D.C. government. District officials are already peeved at Trump's past interactions with the city, including his stiffing the city of $7.3 million for logistics surrounding his inauguration celebrations.

It's still not clear if protesters—that is, if the general public—will be able to attend Trump's speech or whether access will be restricted strictly to supporters. It will presumably be widely and obsessively televised, even when Trump invariably strays from his remarks to again attack his perceived enemies and the assembled press.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Published with permission from Daily Kos.