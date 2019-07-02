Trump's July 4th 'Salute To Me, Me, Me!' Looks Like It Will Be A Hot, Wet Mess

The country would have been a lot better off, I think, if Trump had stuck to being a pageant director. The man pays more attention to the way things look than an interior designer!

"Now to President Trump's plans for an all-out show of power to celebrate the Fourth of July. Hallie Jackson joins us with more. What will it look like?"

"Heavy on the military. You will see tanks, troops, flyovers and armored vehicles on display and, of course, remarks from President Trump. The president does not intend to make a political speech. There are definitely critics saying the president is not focusing on patriotism but instead putting partisanship first. It's the holiday salute to American military might.

TRUMP: It will be like no other. It will be special and I hope a lot of people come.

The president is promising a spectacle even in the face of criticism, Jackson said.

TRUMP: We will have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes, too. We will have some tanks stationed outside. We have to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like heavy tanks and have to put them in certain areas. "Besides the tanks, festivities will feature flyovers by the Blue Angels and pilots showing off the F-35s and Osprey, a new version of Marine One, and even possibly Air Force One. And the stands are now being set up near the Lincoln Memorial, where the president will deliver his holiday speech and the fireworks show is set to last 35 minutes this year. Chris Santore is helping with that," Jackson said. CHRIS: To be part of that history, I think July Fourth, all the nuances of politics, it's okay to let that go and everybody celebrate the Fourth of July as Americans. REPORTER: The president inspired after marveling at the military parade in France two years ago to honor that country's Independence Day. TRUMP: I will say I was your guest there and it was one of the greatest parades I've ever seen.

↓ Story continues below ↓ REPORTER: Critics worry the president is putting a political spin on a holiday not specifically partisan, with D.C.'s city council tweeting 'tanks but no tanks.' Washington's representative to Congress, frustrated for the taxpayers footing the bill. ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON: The people resent having any politician co-opt the nation's birthday.

"Eleanor Holmes Norton telling our team she hopes the president would have a hot dog and hamburger rather than a huge extravaganza for the holiday. The anti-Donald Trump baby blimp, that little balloon, I was told by the National Park Service the demonstrators have received permission to display that on the National Mall. But here's the wrench. The other storm that is quite literally brewing, have you looked at the weather forecast for D.C. on Thursday??"

"It is grim and not good."

Oh dear. Hot, humid (in that way D.C. famously is) and hours of scattered thunderstorms with lightning.