Beavers Build Dams Overnight For Project That Took People 7 Years

A project to finally build and protect wetland areas in Czechia was just about to finally begin when someone noticed that recently re-introduced beavers did the project themselves, and almost overnight. They saved local authorities 30 million crowns in the process.

Source: Radio Prague International



A beaver colony in the Brdy region has gained overnight fame by building several dams in the Brdy protected landscape area, creating a natural wetland exactly where it was needed. It saved the local authorities 30 million crowns, and has the public cracking jokes about public administration and red tape.

The administration of the Brdy protected landscape area, which had gained approval for the 30 million crown project, was dealing with red tape and seeking the respective building permits from the Vltava River Basin authorities when the dam project was completed almost overnight by a local colony of beavers.

"The Military Forest Management and the Vltava River Basin were negotiating with each other to set up the project and address issues regarding ownership of land. The beavers beat them to it, saving us CZK 30 million. They built the dams without any project documentation and for free. "

Zoologist Jiri Vlček said the local administration was no competition for the beaver colony.

"Beavers are able to build a dam in one night, two nights at the most. While people have to get building permits, get the building project approved, and find the money for it."