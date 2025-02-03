Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Full On Racist Against Reporter

The Georgia QAnon Klan Mom spewed out racist trash on Xitter, when a fellow dirtbag praised Karoline Leavitt for giving a racist answer about the hiring of aviation personnel.

Trump's Cupie doll press secretary was pressed on the DEI nonsense being vomited by Trump and his administration after a Blackhawk helicopter crashed into a plane landing in D.C.

When you are flying on an airplane with your loved ones, do you pray that your plane lands safely and gets you to your destination or do pray that your pilot has a certain skin color? I think we all know the answer to that question.”

Really? When was anyone in this country afraid to fly because someone other than a white straight male wasn't flying the plane? Go fuck yourself.

Right on cue, space laser Marge joined in the racist fun.

.@PressSec is doing a wonderful job! Bringing sanity and common sense and throwing it in the faces of the nasty legacy media.



How about that accent from that reporter?



I think we need to throw out all the foreign press!



American media first! ?? https://t.co/sWAqGZlvsP — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) January 31, 2025

Memo from Rep. Greene to non-whites from the press. Stay the fuck out of our country.

There is scum, and then there is limescale.