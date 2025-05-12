Even Laura Loomer Can't Support The Qatari Airplane Bribe

Donald Trump cannot understand why so many people, his people, are pissed off at him for his plan to accept a "flying palace" from the Qatari ruling family. Trump has expected to be amply rewarded for his time in office, enriching himself and those around him. And little perks, such as bribes from foreign governments are just part of his job description. So it must have come as quite a shock when his most ardent cheerleader (and probably much more than that) wrote some scathing tweets about his latest graft. And to be clear, Loomer wasn't criticizing the bribe itself, just where it came from. An avowed Islamophobe, Laura Loomer found that part entirely distasteful.

Video above with help from Jann Arden.

Source: Times of India

Donald Trump’s longtime supporter Laura Loomer has publicly criticised the US president over his reported plan to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar’s ruling family, warning that the $400 million aircraft could become a major liability for his administration. “I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him,” Loomer wrote on X. “But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.” Her remarks came after reports emerged that the Qatari government is in talks with the United States over the “possible transfer” of a luxury aircraft that could temporarily serve as Air Force One during Trump’s presidency. While Qatari officials denied the plane was being “gifted,” they confirmed discussions are underway, though no decision has been finalised.

True love can never die, they say, but Laura is "so disappointed" right now.

When you lose Laura Loomer... pic.twitter.com/jCCQrM1T9A — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 11, 2025

UPDATE: I guess she's not keen on the corruption, or at least the appearance of it, either.