MTG Threw A Hissy Fit Withdrawing From Senate Race

Multimillionaire Marjorie Taylor Greene raged at the “elites” who talked the faux populist out of losing the election against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.
By NewsHound EllenMay 12, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's anticipated entry into Georgia’s upcoming Senate race would have been a likely gift to Sen. Jon Ossoff. A recent AJC poll showed her coming in dead last at 17 points behind Ossoff.

Once again, that personal responsibility Republicans love to tout for other people doesn’t apply to their own perpetually-victimized selves.

From The New York Times:

[Greene’s withdrawal] — a huge relief to Republicans who feared she would challenge Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and jeopardize their chance at defeating him — came 1,200 words deep into a screed against her party that Ms. Greene posted on social media on Friday night.

In her tirade against the forces she blamed for standing in her way, Ms. Greene ripped the National Republican Senatorial Committee, G.O.P. consultants, pollsters, wealthy donors, the institution of the Senate and the Republican lawmakers who serve in it who she said “sabotage Trump’s agenda.”

“No, Jon Ossoff isn’t the real problem,” Ms. Greene wrote in a post on X. “He’s just a vote. A pawn. No different than the Uniparty Republicans who skip key votes to attend fundraisers and let our agenda fail.”

She added: “Someone once said, ‘The Senate is where good ideas go to die.’ They were right. That’s why I’m not running.”

It’s pretty clear Ms. Thang’s decision had nothing to do with her disdain for the Senate and everything to do with those who persuaded her not to run, probably with threats to withhold funding.

And while we’re on the subject of MTG’s lies... Painting herself as a non-elitist in her verrryyy lengthy social media whinefest is enough to make you laugh out loud. Comparing herself to “silver spoon progressive” Ossoff, Greene wrote:

I was born in Milledgeville, went to public school in Decatur, finished high school in Cumming, and graduated from UGA in ‘96 with a business degree. I worked multiple jobs in school. I didn’t rub elbows with elites at Sea Island. I ran my family’s construction company with hardworking people, from the office to the guy picking up nails on the job site. That’s who I am.

Correction: That’s who she was. Greene is now a multimillionaire who earned $1-5 million from one asset alone, in 2023.

