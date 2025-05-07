Brian Kemp Not Running For Georgia Senate, Paving The Way For MTG

This may be a great way to get her out of Congress all together.
Brian Kemp Not Running For Georgia Senate, Paving The Way For MTG
By Red PainterMay 7, 2025

The Georgia Senate race took a crazy turn this week when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared that he will NOT run for Senate next year, which could have made the race against Jon Ossoff even more competitive. Republicans were not super happy, as he was a solid candidate for them to run since he already has a very solid reputation in the state that he has led for years.

Republicans in Congress were hoping to flip the seat in 2026. Kemp cannot run for Governor (he is time limited prevented), but he still decided not to seek higher office. Kemp can see the MAGA writing on the wall.

He put out a statement on Monday saying:

"I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first."

His choice opens up the primary to a few other well known Republicans, including Marge Three Toes. She told NBC News last week that she has "a lot of options open to me" but would not discuss it further.

Can Congress handle Senator Greene and her batshit craziness in the SENATE? I do not think so.

But, I would enjoy a debate between Ossoff and Greene. That would make for some true insanity.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon