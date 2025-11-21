MTG Resigning From Congress!

I did not have this on my 2025 bingo card.
By Red PainterNovember 21, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene shivved House Speaker Mike Johnson AND Donald Trump in the back in one swift move late Friday night -- by announcing that she is RESIGNING from Congress on January 5th!

She put out the video you see above and a written statement that explain her reasoning for stepping away from Congress at such a critical time. In the video, she describes Donald Trump as "hateful" and says that it would be unfair for her district to "endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for" and acknowledged that Republicans will probably lose the House in the midterms.

She also talked about how disgusted she was to be called a traitor and threatened by the President after she chose to stand up for children who were victims of rape.

Her last day in Congress will be January 5, 2026.

