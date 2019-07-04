Media Bites
UPDATED: July 4th DC Weather Update: Trump Event In Danger Of Cancellation

Trump's MAGA Nazi Rally to commemorate Him on July 4th is facing some serious backlash from Mother Nature
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Heather
Mother Nature doesn't seem to be a big fan of Fake Dictator's holding massive Nazi style rallies on America's Independence Day and she is making her displeasure known in a big way.

Storm predictions came in early

But no one was really in DC anyhow

Then came the flood watches

Huge storms all over, thunder and lightning

Coming right for the Mall

Ominous clouds

Heat index is off the charts

The rain is coming as of 3:10

We will update this post as we get closer to the Nazi MAGA rally starting!

4:00pm UPDATE:

I cannot stop laughing, guys.

4:25 UPDATE:

It's not letting up...more storms

5:35 UPDATE (Karoli):

The webcam that never sleeps has been turned off.

And the festivities have been delayed:

MORE:

The West Lawn has been evacuated

And there will be no flyover

SMITED. God has smited him.

UPDATE 6:00 PM EDT (Karoli)

Prepare for a barrage of furious tweets. Furious, angry, irrational, out-of-body tweets if this happens:

JUST IN: President Trump’s July 4th event has been delayed according to CNN. Lightning and dangerous weather are entering the area. The estimated time of delay is unknown at this time, but due to a previously scheduled event for the PBS Capitol Fourth, Trump’s may be canceled.

