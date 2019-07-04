UPDATED: July 4th DC Weather Update: Trump Event In Danger Of Cancellation

Mother Nature doesn't seem to be a big fan of Fake Dictator's holding massive Nazi style rallies on America's Independence Day and she is making her displeasure known in a big way.

Storm predictions came in early

Short-range model (certainly subject to and likely to change) shows storms approaching DC at 6p. @realDonaldTrump speech at 630p. We’ll see what happens... pic.twitter.com/AO776DZSNL — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 4, 2019

But no one was really in DC anyhow

It appears most of the folks down on the National Mall won’t be able to get very close to the tanks and military vehicles down by the Lincoln Memorial. That area is behind a lot of fencing and security (accessible to VIP’s and other ticketed guests). pic.twitter.com/2iWoyxqnip — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 4, 2019

Then came the flood watches

11:30a: NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the greater DC area (green shading on map) until 8pm today, due to the potential for slow-moving storms that could produce torrential rain exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/OobTBmOH1O — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 4, 2019

Huge storms all over, thunder and lightning

2:40p: Storm activity starting to pick up now closer to Beltway on NW and N side of town, with pockets of heavy rain and lightning from Great Falls to McLean, around north Potomac, and near Silver Spring. pic.twitter.com/QRVq0mVctx — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 4, 2019

Coming right for the Mall

3:10p: Storm popping now just a few miles west of The Mall. We’ll watch to see if it starts expanding to the east or not. pic.twitter.com/kKQYIjbJI1 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 4, 2019

Ominous clouds

Heat index is off the charts

Heat index in DC right now is 99° F



All those #MAGA peeps in their tinfoil hats gonna cook their tiny brains #Trump4thOfJuly — Ani Sangye (@SangyeH) July 4, 2019

The rain is coming as of 3:10

The rain has started in Washington DC. This is Capitol Hill, just east of the National Mall. #FourthOfJuly @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/XQ7uHsSblT

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) July 4, 2019

We will update this post as we get closer to the Nazi MAGA rally starting!

4:00pm UPDATE:

BREAKING: The National Park Service says heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could delay or cancel the big fireworks display in Washington, DC. Storms With Lightning, Downpours Could Impact Fourth of July Plans. #July4 #july4DC 🇺🇸https://t.co/rr5RHXh4Ug — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) July 4, 2019

I cannot stop laughing, guys.

The program will start soon, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/rf5Q8yoNc1 — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) July 4, 2019

4:25 UPDATE:

It's not letting up...more storms

4:25p: Here’s the bigger picture right now, showing lighter showers north side of DC, and heavier rain and dangerous lightning south of DC and in Southern MD as well. pic.twitter.com/FXCznMmP8A — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 4, 2019

5:35 UPDATE (Karoli):

The webcam that never sleeps has been turned off.

They turned off the webcam on the Washington Monument overlooking the Mall 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hep7izTLiV — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 4, 2019

And the festivities have been delayed:

An announcement came on at Salute to America that said “Today’s event has been delayed. Please standby.” I believe more rain is on the way. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/KYxjeMSi2B — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) July 4, 2019

MORE:

The West Lawn has been evacuated

HEADS UP: US CAP police ordered the evacuation of the the West Lawn before the concert due to severe weather! https://t.co/EPPdATv9sf — ShawnYancy (@Fox5Shawn) July 4, 2019

And there will be no flyover

The DCA tower doesn’t see the flyover as a possibility. pic.twitter.com/4BO9TMR6FX — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 4, 2019

SMITED. God has smited him.

UPDATE 6:00 PM EDT (Karoli)

Prepare for a barrage of furious tweets. Furious, angry, irrational, out-of-body tweets if this happens:

JUST IN: President Trump’s July 4th event has been delayed according to CNN. Lightning and dangerous weather are entering the area. The estimated time of delay is unknown at this time, but due to a previously scheduled event for the PBS Capitol Fourth, Trump’s may be canceled. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 4, 2019

JUST IN: President Trump’s July 4th event has been delayed according to CNN. Lightning and dangerous weather are entering the area. The estimated time of delay is unknown at this time, but due to a previously scheduled event for the PBS Capitol Fourth, Trump’s may be canceled.

