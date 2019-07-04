UPDATED: July 4th DC Weather Update: Trump Event In Danger Of Cancellation

Mother Nature doesn't seem to be a big fan of Fake Dictator's holding massive Nazi style rallies on America's Independence Day and she is making her displeasure known in a big way.
Storm predictions came in early
But no one was really in DC anyhow
Then came the flood watches
Huge storms all over, thunder and lightning
Coming right for the Mall
Ominous clouds
Heat index is off the charts
The rain is coming as of 3:10
We will update this post as we get closer to the Nazi MAGA rally starting!
4:00pm UPDATE:
I cannot stop laughing, guys.
4:25 UPDATE:
It's not letting up...more storms
5:35 UPDATE (Karoli):
The webcam that never sleeps has been turned off.
And the festivities have been delayed:
MORE:
The West Lawn has been evacuated
And there will be no flyover
SMITED. God has smited him.
UPDATE 6:00 PM EDT (Karoli)
Prepare for a barrage of furious tweets. Furious, angry, irrational, out-of-body tweets if this happens: