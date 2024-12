Luigi Mangione, charged in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was extradited to the city from a Pennsylvania prison yesterday. His perp walk was quite the spectacle, reminding me of cinema highlights when super villains like the Joker or Hannibal Lecter were transported.

I doubt it had the chastising effect officials thought it would, and Bluesky had similar thoughts:

Typically a perp walk is designed to shame the suspect and celebrate the police department’s work and, arguably, no one engages in the practice more than the NYPD. In the case of Luigi Mangione’s perp walk the optics appear to have backfired on the NYPD and the mayor. — Gothamist (@gothamist.com) 2024-12-20T20:01:33.621Z

This perp walk had everything but the Rockettes. — Tom Watson (@guitarwatson.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T19:47:06.436Z

Regular people are just like 'we love you Luigi!' during his perp walk. — Gareth Watkins (@garethwatkins.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T12:26:28.961Z

Like if this was a movie, THIS is the scene ninjas would always talk about. A director couldn't have composed this shot any better. — Naima Cochrane (@stillnaima.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T17:16:50.416Z

msnbc interviewing an expert about the special handcuffs nypd had to invent specifically for luigi mangione's perp walk that were designed to override his supernatural swag powers. 'and those work?' 'they're experimental' — amy🧘‍♀️ (@melatonin.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T20:16:32.254Z

Seriously, this is what all these Luigi photos look like. I really don't think they thought this through. — Benjamin Lowe (@benjaminlowe.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T23:59:25.285Z

segunda versão com uma nova tag — entusiasta da gretchen (@candidatonica.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T23:12:49.831Z

If they were wanting to protect Luigi, they would have given him body armor. You know, like the cops did perp walking Dylann Roof, Timothy McVeigh, and Eric Robert Rudolph. They left Luigi a sitting duck with an orange target on him with that prison jumpsuit. — Kathryn Brightbill (@kebrightbill.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T07:32:41.420Z

"Ms Agnifilo told the court that the overlapping cases-and a murder charge against Mr Mangione that makes him eligible for the death penalty- were confusing and highly unusual. I've never seen anything like what is happening here in 30 years of practicing law, she said" (7) shorturl.at/69Y9o — Malena 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇷 (@malenagla.bsky.social) 2024-12-21T13:25:05.673Z

Social media is the world's largest unmoderated focus group and when things like this happen is really important to see what the deeper conversations are ,yes memes about him being attractive are everywhere, but we also see the surfacing of a lot of important social tensions in the US. (9) — Malena 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇷 (@malenagla.bsky.social) 2024-12-21T13:25:05.675Z

Morons believe Luigi is being lionized for murder; they show their ignorance.

Luigi stood up to the oligarchy state. He expressed the exhaustion Americans have with the oligarchy state stealing from us peons. Shrinkflation? Theft.

Inflation? Record profits; theft.

Health insurance denial? Theft — Bucky Freed (@buckyfreed.bsky.social) 2024-12-21T13:05:22.050Z

https://bsky.app/profile/larougeabeille.bsky.social/post/3ldsvtol3s22y