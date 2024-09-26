NYC Mayor Eric Adams Charged Today

Fraud, bribery... the usual.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 26, 2024

A federal indictment charging NYC Mayor Eric Adams with a campaign contribution scheme and other crimes was unsealed this morning, hours after FBI raided his Gracie Mansion residence and seized his phone again. Via CNBC:

The 57-page indictment in Manhattan federal court accuses Adams of criminal conduct related to contributions to the Democrat’s 2021 mayoral campaign, and other conduct going back as far as 2015, when he was Brooklyn borough president.

Much of the indictment centers on the Turkish community and Turkish businessmen who allegedly exerted influence on Adams, and the criminal counts alleged include conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, wire fraud and contributions by a foreign national.

A source said that the indictment mentions up to $20 million in donations that Adams’ campaign received as a result of a matching fund program that the city’s Campaign Finance Program offers candidates for small-dollar donations made to them by residents of New York City. That program gives candidates funds up to eight times the amount of a small-dollar donation from an individual.

This indictment takes place in the wake of numerous NYC officials being investigated.

