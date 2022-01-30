Fox Ends Their Love Affair With NY Mayor Eric Adams

After singing his praises for months when they could use it as a cudgel to bash former Mayor de Blasio, Fox has now fallen out of love with the former New York city cop turned mayor, Eric Adams.

Fox has been running non-stop segments on the killing of two NYPD officers and playing video of Officer Jason Rivera's widow at the funeral in an endless loop, and this Saturday, Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy used her statements as an excuse to once again play the George Soros/Eric Holder race-baiting card.

Here's Duffy attacking current New York Mayor Eric Adams, New York County D.A. Alvin Bragg, and blaming Soros and Holder for the officers' death:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I mean, just think about when you are married, only four months, and you lose your husband, the love of your life. It's absolutely gut wrenching, but she did something that Eric Adams didn't do, which is call out the D.A. Yeah, Eric Adams said that it's terrible that the rapper is out on the street, and blah blah blah, but he's not calling out people who actually put these policies in place. There is blood on George Soros' hands this week. There is blood Eric Holder's. All these people who devised this plan and funded this plan to put soft-on-crime-prosecutors in office. People who want to re-imagine law enforcement, and who believe in so-called restorative justice, who don't care about law and order, or who care more about their ideology than keeping our streets safe and keeping our police officers safe. This didn't have to happen. This is the result of bad politics. This is a result of bad policies. And, you know, one last thing I want to say is that Eric Adams also brought up, you know, that he's sitting here with Chuck Schumer and the governor, again, again, other people who support these policies. I am not impressed with Eric Adams. I know he is a police officer. I don't doubt that he is grieving with these cops and these families, but I'm not impressed.

Adams has been in office for less than a month, but Fox has been making demands of him since his first week in office, and were already souring on him with only with only two weeks on the job.

Right-wingers were angry that he didn't immediately reverse de Blasio's COVID orders on his first day in office, and last week, they were bashing him for not immediately turning around the crime rate in the city.

Now you've got Campos-Duffy lumping him in with two of their favorite boogeymen, Soros and Holder. Adams should remember that if you've got a "D" behind your name, whether most people in the Democratic Party feel it belongs there or not, these liars on Fox are not your friend. If you want proof, just go look at that shiv in your back.