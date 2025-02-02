Pentagon Halts Observing Black History Month, MLK Jr. Day, And Others

In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford recognized Black History Month. Ten years later, President Ronald Reagan issued Proclamation 5443, recognizing National Black (Afro-American) History Month. In 2025, just after a hellish, chaotic month, at Donald's urging, the Defense Department’s intelligence agency has paused observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Pride Month, Women's History Month, Holocaust Days of Remembrance, Juneteenth, and other cultural or historical annual events in response to the prissydent's ban on DEI programs in the federal workplace.

I'm sure this will bring the price of eggs down:

Intelligence officials are starting to leak to me now too. Here’s a memo Defense Intelligence Agency personnel received instructing them to suspend observances including:

- Holocaust Remembrance Day

- MLK Day

- Juneteenth — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T15:24:50.383Z

The AP reports:

Federal agencies have struggled to interpret Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order ending DEI programs across the government and have taken a broad approach due to lack of clearer guidance from the White House on how to comply. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed staff to create a DEI task force to ensure no DEI programs remain in the Pentagon. “We’re not joking around,” Hegseth said in an interview Wednesday with Fox News. “There’s no changing of names or softly manipulating something. DEI is gone.”

If DEI "is gone," then explain those two aircraft disasters this week, Pete. I thought y'all said that DEI caused them.

Happy Black History Month, y'all. Well, not you, Clarence Thomas.