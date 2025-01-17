Pardon Me? Indicted NYC Mayor To Visit Convicted Felon At Mar-a-Lago

Unsurprisingly, a corrupted politician will meet with another corrupted politician—birds of a feather and all of that. But thirsty grifter NYC Mayor Eric Adams might be hoping for a pardon from the convicted felon since he is facing a five-count federal indictment. And Adams is traveling to Mar-a-Lago at the taxpayers' expense.

Donald has previously expressed interest in pardoning Adams. However, since Adams has a snowball's chance in hell of being reelected, Donald would stand little to gain.

Politico reports:

Mayor Eric Adams will meet with President-elect Donald Trump Friday in Mar-a-Lago as Adams faces federal corruption charges.

Trump, who will be sworn in three days later, has the power to pardon Adams.

The choice to fly down to Florida to meet the Republican president at his home, which doubles as his transition headquarters, presents an enormous political risk for the Democratic mayor as he struggles to defend his seat this year. It follows months of him parting ways with fellow Democrats to treat Trump with kid gloves, while publicly admonishing outgoing President Joe Biden for his handling of immigration.

Adams will use taxpayer funds to cover the cost of the trip, his spokesperson said.

In a statement following the New York Times breaking the news, top Adams aide Fabien Levy said partnering with the incoming Trump administration is key to the city’s success.

He notably omitted any mention that Adams is facing potential prison time for a five-count federal indictment. Prosecutors in September charged him in a bribery and straw donation scheme for which he has pleaded not guilty. He is set to stand trial in April, just two months before the Democratic primary.

The case has cost him millions of dollars in matching funds and he is in substantial debt to his attorneys. His approval rating numbers — under water before the indictment — have continued to suffer.

“Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers — and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City’s success,” Levy said in a statement. “Tomorrow, Mayor Adams will sit down with President-elect Trump and discuss New Yorkers’ priorities. The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward.”