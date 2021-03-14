Trump Supporter Claims This Photo Shows Trump Looking 'Better Than Ever!'

Trump supporter and anti-immigration promoter Nick Adams, who's admired by people like Mike Huckabee, Sean Hannity, Dennis Prager, Ben Carson, and Allen West, posted this picture of Trump at Mar-A-Lago, and claimed that dear leader looks fabulous.

"President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!"

There is no truth or reality when you're a member of a cult.

With no makeup artists, hair stylists, or White House doctors working around the clock to aid Donald, that's not a photo I would publish.