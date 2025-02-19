Mike’s Blog Round-Up

From Wikipedia: "'Pimpernel' Smith (released in the US as Mister V) is a 1941 British anti-Nazi thriller, produced and directed by its star Leslie Howard, which updates his role in The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934) from Revolutionary France to pre-Second World War Europe. The British Film Yearbook for 1945 described his work as 'one of the most valuable facets of British propaganda'.

The film helped to inspire the Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg to lead a real-life rescue operation in Budapest that saved tens of thousands of Hungarian Jews from Nazi concentration camps during the last months of the Second World War."

Blog For Iowa: If It’s About Workforce.

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign: Protecting Wisconsin’s Constitution: A Call for Responsible Governance.

Show Me Progress: “D’oh!”-- Mark Alford (R) steps on a rake, yet again.

Attention space nerds! The Musk Rats are coming for NASA and NOAA too.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com