Caveat Emptor: Cybertruck Edition

A roofing company owner in Georgia is complaining that his Tesla Cybertruck is costing him business - a lot of business.

Yoni Menaker is the owner of Blue Angel Roofing in Atlanta and says he’s losing a lot of customers because he drives a Cybertruck. Yoni shares that his company’s page is flooded with negative reviews and adds that he lost $70,000 worth of roofing deals only last month. Yoni says the customers who terminated the roofing contract specifically told him that the issue was that he drove a Cybertruck. Clearly, Yoni doesn’t want his company to suffer, but he says he’s in a dilemma because he also loves his Cybertruck and doesn’t want to let it go.

The article goes on to report that the guy will sell not only his Rolling Dumpster but all his other Tesla products as well, albeit reluctantly.

The report also shared that one guy got punched in the face because he drove a Rolling Dumpster. Another link led to a story where a family had a gold Rolling Dumpster, which is somehow even uglier than the normal stainless steel look, and they were getting harassed so much that the wife refused to use it.

What the hell did these people think would happen when they bought one of those Nazi-mobiles? That they would be welcomed as liberators?